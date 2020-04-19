Robert J. Stone
1934 - 2020
Robert J. Stone Robert J. Stone, of Waterville, Ohio died Wednesday. April 8, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born in Toledo to Otis and Freda Stone on July 19, 1934. Robert graduated from Macomber High School and Stautzenberger College of Business and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He retired from Doehler-Jarvis after 29 years of employment in the accounting department. Robert was a long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and the Barton-Smith # 613 Masonic Lodge. His hobbies included model railroading and ballroom dancing. He is survived by several cousins. Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park with strict social distancing practices in place. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or to the charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
