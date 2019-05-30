Robert James Bradner



Robert James Bradner, 93, passed away on May 24. Rob was a proud Toledoan and part of the "greatest generation" who served his country in World War II, graduated from The University of Notre Dame, raised five children with his late wife Joan Dougherty Bradner, and served the community as a certified public accountant.



Rob was born in Toledo on October 29, 1925. He attended Central Catholic High School and turned 18 during his senior year, at the peak of WWII. He was one of about 10 students drafted mid-year resulting in a special graduation for them in January of 1944 before they reported to basic training.



The war took Rob to Europe with the U.S. Army where he fought with the 75th Infantry Division. He served with a four man Field Artillery Observation squad in France, and as a Cannoneer on a gun squad in Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge. After serving many assignments in Europe, Rob was honorably discharged in the spring of 1946 and returned home where he became a member of the "52/20 Club" - soldiers were given $20 per week for 52 weeks to help get them back on their feet.



Rob attended The University of Notre Dame on the GI bill, graduating Magna Cum Laude in the Class of 1950 with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce. He returned to Notre Dame many times for reunions with his buddies; they were proud "Sons of Notre Dame." Back in Toledo, Rob married Joan Dougherty in August of 1954, became a licensed CPA, and established his own private practice. He worked with many small businesses in the city.



In May 2002, Central Catholic High School honored Rob as the valedictorian of the entire class of 1944, awarding him a valedictory medal and recognizing all the young men who had left the school mid-year to enter military service. In 2011, Rob traveled to Washington, D. C. to visit the World War II Memorial; he remarked many times after that trip that it was a highlight of his life. Rob actually talked little of his war experiences until a granddaughter interviewed him on camera for the Veterans History Project of the Library of Congress as part of a school project. It was then that war stories came pouring out in vivid detail. They are now part of the Library's permanent collection.



Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Joan Dougherty Bradner; daughter Elizabeth Ann Kunkel; brothers Richard Breeze and David Brezinski; and parents, James and Harriet Brzezinski. He is survived by four children, Kathleen Penske (Houston, TX), Karen Rolandelli (Greensboro, NC), Eileen Bradner (Arlington, VA), Gerard Bradner (Mansfield, OH); nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



A Mass celebrating his life will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Mansfield, Ohio on June 4 at 10:30 a.m with Fr. Austin Ammanniti officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church. Burial will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on June 4 at 2:30 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to the following: St. Peter's Capital Campaign, 104 W. First St., Mansfield, OH 44902, or the Toledo Seagate Food bank, www.theseagatefoodbank.org.



Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in The Blade on May 30, 2019