Services Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM St. Peter's Catholic Church Mansfield , OH View Map Celebration of Life 10:30 AM St. Peter's Catholic Church Mansfield , OH View Map Burial 2:30 PM Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Robert Bradner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert James Bradner

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Robert James Bradner, a longtime Toledo accountant who was a combat Army veteran of World War II and a devout Catholic, died May 24 at Ontario Pointe assisted living community, Ontario, Ohio. He was 93.



He died after a short illness, said his daughter, Eileen Bradner. She added that the family did not have the exact cause of death.



Mr. Bradner, a certified public accountant, retired in about 2000 after 50 years of owning and operating a private accounting practice in Toledo, but continued to work part-time for another 10 years until retiring permanently in about 2010 to spend more time with his family, Ms. Bradner said.



He was "very proud" of having served in World War II with the Army 75th Infantry Division's field artillery observation squad in France and as a cannoneer on a gun squad in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium, she said.



She recalled him telling how as part of the field artillery observation unit he went multiple times behind enemy lines to scout out locations of potential artillery targets - dangerous missions, one of which claimed the life of a radioman on his squad.



Mr. Bradner also once told his family of what he termed "the most dangerous moment" of his service in the war. He came close to being shot by an enemy sniper when returning to his barracks from a mess hall, with the bullet barely missing him.



His daughter said he rarely spoke about his war experience until a granddaughter interviewed him on camera for the Veterans History Project of the Library of Congress as part of a school project. His account of that experience has since been entered into the library's permanent collection, she said.



In 2011, Mr. Bradner went to Washington to visit the World War II Memorial and later referred to the trip as a highlight of his life, Ms. Bradner said.



Said Ms. Bradner: "He was very religious, ... He always went to church even when he was sick. He was also a child of the Great Depression and was very frugal and was always looking for a bargain."



"He also had a very sharp mind, even in his nineties," she said, adding that his grandchildren always wanted to be on his team when playing trivia.



Mr. Bradner was born Oct. 29, 1925, in Toledo, where he was raised.



He was drafted in the Army and went through basic training as soon as he turned 18 - after a special mid-year graduation from Central Catholic High School in January of 1944. In 2002, the school honored him as the 1944 class valedictorian after checking his records - and those of about 10 of his classmates who were allowed to graduate sooner in order to be drafted - against the records of the entire class.



During the war, Mr. Bradner served in Europe until his honorable discharge in the spring of 1946, having earned multiple medals for his service, during which he was in many combat missions.



After the war, Mr. Bradner went to University of Notre Dame on the GI bill, graduating magna cum laude in 1950 with a bachelor's degree in commerce. He then returned to Toledo and started his accounting practice.



In 1954, he married Joan Dougherty. They raised five children. She died in 2015.



Surviving are his daughters, Kathleen Penske, Karen Rolandelli, and Eileen Bradner; son, Gerard Bradner; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Mansfield, Ohio, immediately following visitation set for 9:30 a.m.



The family suggests tributes to the church capital campaign or SeaGate Food Bank.



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Published in The Blade on June 4, 2019