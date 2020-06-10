Robert James Cox
1945 - 2020
Robert James Cox

02/15/1945 - 06/07/2020

Robert James Cox passed away Sunday morning surrounded by his family at St. Clare Commons in Perrysburg, Ohio. Robert was born February 15, 1945. He was the second child of the late Robert L. and Vivian A. Cox. Robert (Bob) is survived by his oldest brother, Ronald L. (Margery) Cox his youngest brother, Randall G. Cox and his sister, Robin G King. Bob is also survived by his daughters, Hope Nagley and Noel DeRose.

Bob graduated from Clay High School in 1963. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army. After Bob was discharged from the Army, he returned home and went to work at General Motors until he retired in 2007. As a young man, Bob played in a softball Church league with his youngest brother, Randy. Bob enjoyed sports, movies, cars and he loved playing euchre with his family!

He will be missed! Services are private. There will be an open house at Robin's home at 10196 N. Shannon Hills Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 on Saturday, June 13 from 3:00-5:00 pm. Donations can be made to charities of the donor's choice in Robert's memory. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
03:00 - 05:00 PM
at Robin's home
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
