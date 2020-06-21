Robert James Flanagan
Robert James Flanagan, 79, died as he lived; with courage, compassion, and dogged determination to do it his way. Bob died peacefully at home in Delaware, Ohio, on June 16, 2020.
He is survived by his treasured wife of 56 years, Katy Rose Flanagan; their two daughters, Anne and Nora; grandsons, Quinn (16) and Noah (13); plus his son in law, Scott; niece/nephews Linda, Rolfe and Michael.
Born in Toledo, Ohio, Bob earned his B.A. at the University of Toledo and his M.A. in English at the University of Chicago. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and, for three decades, as Director of Creative Writing at Ohio Wesleyan University.
A widely published, award winning author, Bob's literary papers are collected at The University of Toledo's Robert Flanagan Archive in the Ward Canady Center. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend, Bob will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, Bob requested that donations be sent to The Alzheimer's Association of Central Ohio (www.alz.org/centralohio.) Condolences may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.