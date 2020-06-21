Dear Flanagans, Anne and Nora... My sincere condolences to you . I loved and respected your father, and read and passed along many of his books over the years to other avid readers. And Bob was one of the first people to welcome me back 10 years ago and brought me even more books !!! A great guy, your Dad, and I am truly sad at his passing. Please remember me when you have your wake and send me an invitation. Irish to Irish. Patrick

