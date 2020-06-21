Robert James Flanagan
1941 - 2020
Robert James Flanagan

Robert James Flanagan, 79, died as he lived; with courage, compassion, and dogged determination to do it his way. Bob died peacefully at home in Delaware, Ohio, on June 16, 2020.

He is survived by his treasured wife of 56 years, Katy Rose Flanagan; their two daughters, Anne and Nora; grandsons, Quinn (16) and Noah (13); plus his son in law, Scott; niece/nephews Linda, Rolfe and Michael.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, Bob earned his B.A. at the University of Toledo and his M.A. in English at the University of Chicago. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and, for three decades, as Director of Creative Writing at Ohio Wesleyan University.

A widely published, award winning author, Bob's literary papers are collected at The University of Toledo's Robert Flanagan Archive in the Ward Canady Center. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend, Bob will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, Bob requested that donations be sent to The Alzheimer's Association of Central Ohio (www.alz.org/centralohio.) Condolences may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home
32 West Winter Street
Delaware, OH 43015
740-369-6751
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
June 19, 2020
I signed up for one of his Poetry classes thinking it would be a walk in the park. Wow! I was wrong! He taught it like a Marine! I remember to this day how it felt when the lightbulb finally went on! That class was in 1983 or 84. He made a wonderful lasting impression! My condolences.
Todd Griesman
Student
June 19, 2020
My condolences to all. Be safe, and be well--Mr. Bordick!!


George J Bordick
Teacher
June 19, 2020
He was one of my favorite professors. He was always kind and compassionate, but tough when necessary. His presence made the world a better place. Rest in Peace Professor.
Hilary Matthews
Student
June 18, 2020
Dear Flanagans, Anne and Nora... My sincere condolences to you . I loved and respected your father, and read and passed along many of his books over the years to other avid readers. And Bob was one of the first people to welcome me back 10 years ago and brought me even more books !!! A great guy, your Dad, and I am truly sad at his passing. Please remember me when you have your wake and send me an invitation. Irish to Irish. Patrick
Patrick Bailey of
Friend
June 18, 2020
Krishna Tateneni
