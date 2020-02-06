|
Robert James Livingston
Robert (Bob) James Livingston, 59, of Sylvania, Ohio passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his home Monday morning, February 3rd, 2020. He was born on January 19th, 1961 to L. Jeanne Livingston (McEvers) and Robert Earl Livingston. Bob was a graduate of Sylvania Schools in 1979. Following graduation, Bob started his life-long career in tool and die at Royal Machine & Tool in Connecticut. He came home to marry his high school sweet heart, Dana Livingston (Ford), in 1980 at St. Joseph's Sylvania before they moved back to Connecticut together. While living in Connecticut, he and his wife made many good friends, some who they have kept in close touch with throughout the years, and in 1984 they had their first child together, Stephen. Shortly after, Bob and Dana moved back to Sylvania, Ohio to build their young family together to be surrounded by family. In August of 1984, Bob started his 36 year career at Ort Tool & Die in Erie, Michigan, where he was set to retire in September of 2020. While at Ort Tool & Die, Bob and Dana made life-long best friends who have become an extension of his immediate family. In 1987, Bob and Dana had their second child, Staci, and in 1994 they had their third child, Jenna. His family was his world; he was so proud of his family, and he worked so hard, in all aspects of his life, to provide for his family.
Bob was an avid golfer, having played tournaments in the Toledo Metro Golf Association, and was involved in a golf league with a great group of guys for over 30 years. In 2016, Bob was fortunate to enjoy a life-long dream of attending the Masters come true, attending a practice round with his son. When he wasn't golfing, he was working at and enjoying our family cottage in Hillsdale, Michigan on Cub Lake, a treasured place that his grandparents bought in the early 1960's. Cub Lake was one of Bob's all time favorite places to be, and he and his wife built close, long-lasting relationships with his lake people that have become second family. Bob was also a very talented wood-worker, following in his father's footsteps, and was often working on projects in his barn at the cottage, in his garage at home, or at his close friend's garage, his neighbor, and fellow talented wood worker. When he wasn't golfing, enjoying the lake life, or working in his shop, he was often found at Sundown Cantina drinking his favorite drink, a margarita, surrounded by close friends that he and his wife have formed over the years. Wherever Bob went, whatever he did, he built lasting relationships and friendships. He loved and cared deeply about his wife, his family, and the many, many friends that he developed over the years.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents L. Jeanne Livingston and Robert Earl Livingston, and his brother, Greg Livingston. He is survived by his sister, Diane Livingston, and leaves behind a beautiful, loved-filled family and a wide group of deeply close friends that he and his wife, Dana Livingston (Ford), built together over nearly 40 years; son, Stephen Livingston; daughters, Staci (Brett) Cheloff and Jenna Livingston; granddaughters, Mila Cheloff and Caitlyn Livingston; grandsons, Chase Okuley and Wesley Cheloff; sister-in-law, Jodie (Chris) Browning; and mother-in-law, Judie (Rod) Irwin; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends and family are encouraged to join us for a memorial gathering at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) Saturday, February 8th, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Any donations or memorial contributions in Bob's name should be directed to .
Published in The Blade on Feb. 6, 2020