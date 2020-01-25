|
Robert James Patterson
Robert James Patterson, age 88, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born on April 19, 1931, in Toledo to Benjamin and Marguerite (Hummel) Patterson. A graduate of Libbey High School, he then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and returned home to work for Schindler-Haughton Elevator Co. for 28 years. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Patterson.
Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Dolores (Saranowski) Patterson; sister-in-law, Marjorie Patterson and nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 27, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, where the family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 that morning. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorial donations are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or a .
Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home (419)531-4424.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 25, 2020