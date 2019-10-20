Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
New Prospect Baptist Church
1425 W. Delaware Avenue
Toledo, OH
Wake
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
New Prospect Baptist Church
1425 W. Delaware Avenue
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
New Prospect Baptist Church
1425 W. Delaware Avenue
Toledo, OH
Mr. Robert James Tucker, Jr.

Mr. Tucker, 63, passed Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in the Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He was a 1974 graduate of the Irving E. Macomber High School and worked in the Division of Bridges and Harbors for the City of Toledo. He is survived by parents, Robert James, Sr. and Ida Little-Tucker; wife, Laura A. Ross-Tucker; 4 sons and 5 daughters. A Visitation will be 5-7 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will be 11 am Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the New Prospect Baptist Church, 1425 W. Delaware Avenue, Toledo, OH 43606, preceded by 10 am Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Charles W. Ross, III, Pastor and Officiant.

Published in The Blade on Oct. 20, 2019
