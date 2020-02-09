|
Robert John Rakovan
Robert "Bob" John Rakovan, 82, of Rossford, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Surviving is his loving wife of 61 years, Sandra; children, Tim (Tammy) Rakovan, Terilyn (John) Appt, and Tonya (Tony) Asmus; grandchildren, Tyler, Gillian, Noelle, Noah and Alexis; great grandchildren, Grayson, Remington and Emersyn. Also surviving is his brother, James (Barb) Rakovan.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at The Lutheran Church of the Master, 28744 Simmons Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Lutheran Church of the Master in Bob's memory. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit:
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020