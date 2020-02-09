Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
The Lutheran Church of the Master
28744 Simmons Rd
Perrysburg, OH
Robert John Rakovan


1937 - 2020
Robert "Bob" John Rakovan, 82, of Rossford, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his loving wife of 61 years, Sandra; children, Tim (Tammy) Rakovan, Terilyn (John) Appt, and Tonya (Tony) Asmus; grandchildren, Tyler, Gillian, Noelle, Noah and Alexis; great grandchildren, Grayson, Remington and Emersyn. Also surviving is his brother, James (Barb) Rakovan.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at The Lutheran Church of the Master, 28744 Simmons Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Lutheran Church of the Master in Bob's memory. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit:

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
