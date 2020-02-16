|
Robert Joseph "Bobby" Hain
Robert Joseph "Bobby" Hain, age 76, formerly of Ft. Pierce, Florida, currently residing in Lambertville, Michigan, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania with his family by his side. He was born to Robert L. Hain and Magdalene R. (Verkin) Johnson in Toledo, Ohio on June 8, 1943. Bobby was a graduate of Macomber High School and received his Bachelor Degree in Criminal Justice from Eastern Kentucky University. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and the various communities he lived in as a police officer. Bobby was a Detective with the Louisville P.D. from 1970 - 1990, specializing with the Crimes Against Children Unit. He later worked for the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office in Florida from 1990 until retiring in 2003.
Bobby enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing, family-get-together's, summer pool parties and he will be remembered as a simple, loving and kind man. He loved his cold-pops and OSU football!
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Bonnie B. Hain; daughter, Sarah E. (Michael) Aaron-Bromley; grandchildren, Emma Jane and Rayford; siblings, Melinda Bush, Joanna (Jim) Burnor, Diana (Tim) Janney and Jim (Michelle) Hain; many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Zachary Burnor.
The family will receive guests on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Memorial Service starting at 7:00 p.m., Rev. James Auth officiating.
In Bobby's memory, memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice.
