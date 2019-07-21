Robert Joseph Knutson



Robert Joseph Knutson, age 93, of Swanton, Ohio; formerly of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, July 19, 2019, at Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center, with his family at his bedside. He was born September 21, 1925 in Toledo, Ohio to Joseph M. and Nelrose J. (Lane) Knutson.



Robert served in the U.S. Air Force during WWII, from December 15, 1943-March 16, 1949. He traveled to Rhineland, Europe, France and Germany and was a Belly Gunner on a B-17 and Air Policeman. On July 18, 1953 he married Lilllian Joyce Aultman.



He worked as a printer and was very proud of owning his business, The Auburn Press. He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed playing the piano and sailing. He and his wife, Lillian lived for many years on the sail boat that he built!



Robert is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lillian; children Cindie (Michael) Vega, Valerie Meyer, Eric (Ribka) Knutson and Lisa (Gerald) Bodnar; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Nelrose Knutson and his sister, Violet Nadolny.



Graveside services with Military Honors, will be held Friday, July 26th at 11:00 a.m. at Swanton Cemetery.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Great Lakes Hospice.



Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631).



Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



weigelfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019