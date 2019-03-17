Robert "Bob" Joseph Lloyd



Robert "Bob" Joseph Lloyd, 88, of Perrysburg, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in his home. He was born December 23, 1930 in Toledo. Bob graduated from Clay in 1948 and served active duty in the United States Marine Corps. After discharge, he served in the United States Navy (Naval) Reserves until 1956. He met Elaine Stribrny in 1975, got married in 1982, and have been together ever since. Bob worked for Pure Oil while starting his own business as a builder. He began constructing and selling homes, and went on to build apartment complexes. Bob's business became a management company for the apartment complexes that he owned. Bob was grateful for his life-long and competent employees to allow him to live the lifestyle he enjoyed. He traveled the world and hunted in far corners of the globe. Bob also experienced, and grew a passion for, piloting airplanes, building and flying ultralights, snow skiing, golfing, boating, fishing, and collecting and driving cars. Many of Bob's friends will also remember he loved to play basketball when he was younger.



Cherishing his memory, his wife of 37 years, best friend of 44 years, Elaine Lloyd; children, Jay (Kelly) Lloyd, Jean Lloyd, Bernice (Don) Miller, June Lloyd; eleven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and brother, Charlie (Corky) Nichols. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Joyce Duncan; mother, Anna Lloyd; two brothers; and two sisters.



The family is planning a celebration of Bob's life, with details to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



www.freckchapel.com



Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019