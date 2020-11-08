1/1
Robert Joseph "Bob" Wietrzykowski
1944 - 2020
Robert Wietrzykowski

Robert "Bob" Joseph Wietrzykowski passed away on November 3, 2020 at the age of 76. Bob was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 19, 1944 to Joseph and Hattie Wietrzykowski. He was a 1962 graduate of Sylvania High School and then attended the University of Toledo where he earned undergraduate and master's degrees in business administration. He loved the travel his career offered him, taking him to places such as Brazil, China, Australia, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. He married his high school sweetheart and life-long partner Roxanne (Sanderson) on July 2, 1966. They raised three sons: Christopher, Stephen and Robert II. Bob was gregarious and generous of heart. He loved animals, especially the five dogs he and Roxie had had through their marriage. His hobbies included astronomy and geology. He often said he would love to have been a scientist. He enjoyed sports and excelled at football, baseball and track and field.

Bob is survived by his wife Roxanne; his three sons, Chris, Steve and Bob; and his brother, Terry Winslow. He also has five grandchildren, Mallory, Leah, Nathan, Greg and Anna.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Good Shepard Church 3934 W. Laskey Road in Toledo. Online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
November 7, 2020
Dear Roxanne. Alway a joy running into Bob. Mr Personality !!! My heart hurts for you !! Pray and ask God for help he´s amazing !! Was a blessing to me !!
Rita Aller
