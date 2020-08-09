Robert Keith Beilhart
07/30/1926 - 07/31/2020
Robert Beilhart died on July 31, 2020, in his own home of natural causes. He was born July 30, 1926, to Earl and Estelline (nee Owen) Beilhart in Toledo, OH. He was the youngest of two boys. As a depression era child, his family moved around quite a bit in the city of Toledo. At 10 years old, the family moved to Baltimore, MD, area where he remained throughout his school years. At 18, he was drafted into the Army and was stationed in Europe as a truck driver for material goods towards the end of World War II.
He moved back to Toledo, along with his parents in his mid-twenties. He got a job as a pressman at The Blade, which is where he met his wife of over 64 years, Rita. He retired from The Blade after 42 years.
In his younger years, Bob enjoyed traveling the country with his wife and four children, pulling the travel trailer along the way. He loved going out west to the mountains. After his children were adults, he continued to make road trips across the country with his co-pilot, Rita.
Bob was a resident of Point Place as a child and then again after his marriage to Rita. He lived in the same home nearly 64 years. He was active for many years at the St. John the Baptist Church, as a member of the choir (he had a lovely baritone voice) and on various committees.
He was an avid reader and he would often read a short book in a night. He loved Louis L'Amour westerns! In later years he developed macular degeneration and was no longer able to read which saddened him.
Bob was a friendly man and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He would help any friend or family member if he could and he had a very strong worth ethic. He had life-long friendships which he truly valued. Bob loved his family and they so loved him. Last but not least, he was the protector of all Beilhart dogs- they all hid by him if they were in trouble.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Earl "Bud"; wife, Rita; and daughter, Jannel. He is survived by his sons, Eric (Kathy) of Jupiter, FL and Kurt of El Cajon, CA; adopted son, Hider Hilou of Toledo; daughter, Anita of Toledo; and adopted daughter, Joan Malak of Petersburg, MI. Also surviving are grandchildren, Alex, Samantha, Matthew and Starla; sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to all the recent caregivers: speech therapist, Jessica, physical therapist, Julie, and nurses Shannon and Amy for helping to keep Bob in his home.
Due to Covid 19 memorial services will be held at a later date, including mass and wake. David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be given to St. John the Baptist Church, 5153 North Summit Street, Toledo, Ohio 43611; Paws and Stripes, 617 Truman St. NE, Alburquerque, NM 87110, www.pawsandstripes.org
or Black Swamp Conservancy, 4825 Sugar Ridge Rd, Pemberville, OH 43450, blackswamp.org
.hoeningfuneralhome.com