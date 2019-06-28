Robert "Bob" Kelly



Robert "Bob" Kelly, 76, originally of Pemberville, OH passed away on Monday evening June 24, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was born on December 4, 1942 in Port Clinton, OH to James and Mabel (Henline) Kelly. He is survived by his wife, Beth Vallance, the love of his life whom he married on October 15, 1967, in Gibsonburg, OH. He was a graduate of Oak Harbor High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University. Bob served in the Ohio Army National Guard and was a member of the American Legion Post 183 in Pemberville. He worked at Chrysler Toledo Machining for 33 years where he retired as Production Control Manager. Bob was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lebanon, TN and previously a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. OH.



Along with his wife, Beth, Bob is also survived by his son, Matthew (Laura) Kelly; daughter, Jennifer (James); grandchildren Ava Grace Raleigh and Katherine Lois Kelly; and his sister Kay Kretz. He was preceded in death by his parents.



A service for Bob will be held at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lebanon, TN on June 29, 2019. Visitation will be at the church at 10:00 am with a service beginning at 11:00 am. Funeral services will be conducted by Brother Kevin Medlin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Bob's memory to Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 522 Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087.



There will be an additional Celebration of Bob's life for friends and family, at Cousino's Steakhouse, 1842 Woodville Rd, Oregon, OH., on July 13th at 2:00 PM.



Published in The Blade on June 28, 2019