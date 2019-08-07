|
Robert Kendrick, Sr.
Robert Kendrick Sr. 87 passed away Friday, August 2nd, 2019. A native of Clarksville,TN he was born to John Kendrick and Letha Quarles. Robert graduated from Jesup W. Scott High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army
Korean War Era. He retired from Gencorp (Textile Leather) and was a longtime member of St. Martin De Porres Church.
He is survived by wife of 67 yrs, Betty Kendrick; sons, Robert Jr. and Brian Kendrick; daughters, Robin and Cynthia L. Kendrick; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews other family and friends.
Funeral Services are Friday, August 9th, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Martin Deporres preceded by 10:00am wake. Visitation is Thursday 4-6pm at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 7, 2019