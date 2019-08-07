Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Services
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Wake
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin Deporres
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin Deporres
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kendrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Kendrick Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Kendrick Sr. Obituary
Robert Kendrick, Sr.

Robert Kendrick Sr. 87 passed away Friday, August 2nd, 2019. A native of Clarksville,TN he was born to John Kendrick and Letha Quarles. Robert graduated from Jesup W. Scott High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army

Korean War Era. He retired from Gencorp (Textile Leather) and was a longtime member of St. Martin De Porres Church.

He is survived by wife of 67 yrs, Betty Kendrick; sons, Robert Jr. and Brian Kendrick; daughters, Robin and Cynthia L. Kendrick; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews other family and friends.

Funeral Services are Friday, August 9th, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Martin Deporres preceded by 10:00am wake. Visitation is Thursday 4-6pm at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now