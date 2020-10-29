Robert Kenneth FowlerRobert Kenneth Fowler, age 94, of Ottawa Lake, MI, was born August 7, 1926 to Marie (Zumbrunn) Fowler and Clayton George Fowler in Sylvania, Ohio. He graduated from Burnham High School, attended the University of Toledo, and he proudly served his country during WWII in the US Navy on the USS Topeka in 1945. After the war he started a career in the automobile industry working for Caroll Motor Sales and then onto George Ballas Buick as General Manager, until his retirement in 2002. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he served many years as an usher. He was also a long-term volunteer at Flower Hospital and St Anne Mercy Hospital and a religious blood donor. He was an avid handyman, tinkerer, golfer, bridge player and a lover of cars. He also enjoyed travel, gardening, and birds. He was preceded in death by both parents; and brother, Richard Fowler. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Marion Francis (Majchszak) Fowler; daughters, Martha (William) Ahleman, Ottawa Lake, MI, Anne (Thomas) Scott, Monroe, MI; sons, Peter (John Nowland) Fowler, Hot Springs, VA, Stephen (Denise) Fowler, Gaylord, MI; grandchildren, Jason (Ramona) Ahleman, Cleveland, TN, Megan (Kelli Burkinshaw) Ahleman, Portland, OR, Lucas Fowler, Gaylord, MI, Jessica Fowler, Hudson, MI, Kalynn (Kevin) Plastino, Alanson, MI, Mackenzie Fowler, Gaylord, MI. and Zachary Fowler, Gaylord MI; 5 great grandchildren and 13 nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania, OH, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Private inurnment at Toledo Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania. Online condolences to