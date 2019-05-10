|
Robert "Bob" Kovach
Robert W. "Bob" Kovach, age 93 years, of Oregon, OH, passed away on April 27, 2019. He was employed by Oglebay-Norton Co. of Cleveland, OH, as a marine engineer. He was a life member of Post 4906 VFW and 4th Degree K of C.
Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Edith; parents, Simon and Anna Kovach; brothers, Elmer and Ernie Kovach; sisters, Eleanor Nagy, Louise Neifer, and Rosemary Bourgouis.
Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Kathleen Goetz and Richard Kovach; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Epiphany of the Lord Parish at St. Stephen's Catholic Church on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 am. Followed by inurnment at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Blade on May 10, 2019