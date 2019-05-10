Home

Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Parish at St. Stephen's Catholic Church
Robert "Bob" Kovach

Robert "Bob" Kovach Obituary
Robert "Bob" Kovach

Robert W. "Bob" Kovach, age 93 years, of Oregon, OH, passed away on April 27, 2019. He was employed by Oglebay-Norton Co. of Cleveland, OH, as a marine engineer. He was a life member of Post 4906 VFW and 4th Degree K of C.

Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Edith; parents, Simon and Anna Kovach; brothers, Elmer and Ernie Kovach; sisters, Eleanor Nagy, Louise Neifer, and Rosemary Bourgouis.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Kathleen Goetz and Richard Kovach; and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Epiphany of the Lord Parish at St. Stephen's Catholic Church on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 am. Followed by inurnment at Calvary Cemetery.

Online Condolences may be left at hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on May 10, 2019
