Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Holland Free Methodist Church
6605 Angola Rd.
Holland, OH
Robert L. Disher, 85 years old of Holland, OH earned his Angel wings on March 30, 2019 with his family by his side.

A Sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1951-54, he became a war hero and was awarded the Bronze Star. Upon returning home, he married his special Angel and eventually became a Carpenter, thus a 50-year member of the Local 1138 Carpenters Union in Toledo.

Robert was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 58 years, Geraldine; daughter, Denise Disher; parents Hazel and Frank Disher; sister Betty; and brother Irvin.

He enjoyed singing karaoke, dancing to country music, fishing, and family time.

Those he left behind to cherish his memory are his children: Deborah (Russell), Darlene (Virgil), Robert (Sherri), Rick (Sue); grandchildren: Lance (Angie), Bryan (Shannon), Melissa McCauley, Brent (Valarie), Terry (Angela), Michelle McCauley, Nikki (Cody), Brandi Disher, Matther (Alyssa), Jacob Disher; 17 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; and a very special companion Joyce Frank; her family; and best buddy Brendan Lycourt.

With much gratitude, his children would like to thank his Hospice nurses Amy and Kayla for the excellent care and kindness given. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday April 13th at 11:00 a.m. in the Holland Free Methodist Church located at 6605 Angola Rd., Holland, OH. A luncheon will be served directly following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to any of the following organizations: The , Hospice, National Down Syndrome Society, or The Holland Free Methodist Church.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019
