Robert L. Disher, 85 years old of Holland, OH earned his Angel wings on March 30, 2019 with his family by his side.



A Sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1951-54, he became a war hero and was awarded the Bronze Star. Upon returning home, he married his special Angel and eventually became a Carpenter, thus a 50-year member of the Local 1138 Carpenters Union in Toledo.



Robert was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 58 years, Geraldine; daughter, Denise Disher; parents Hazel and Frank Disher; sister Betty; and brother Irvin.



He enjoyed singing karaoke, dancing to country music, fishing, and family time.



Those he left behind to cherish his memory are his children: Deborah (Russell), Darlene (Virgil), Robert (Sherri), Rick (Sue); grandchildren: Lance (Angie), Bryan (Shannon), Melissa McCauley, Brent (Valarie), Terry (Angela), Michelle McCauley, Nikki (Cody), Brandi Disher, Matther (Alyssa), Jacob Disher; 17 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; and a very special companion Joyce Frank; her family; and best buddy Brendan Lycourt.



With much gratitude, his children would like to thank his Hospice nurses Amy and Kayla for the excellent care and kindness given. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday April 13th at 11:00 a.m. in the Holland Free Methodist Church located at 6605 Angola Rd., Holland, OH. A luncheon will be served directly following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to any of the following organizations: The , Hospice, National Down Syndrome Society, or The Holland Free Methodist Church.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019