Robert L. Faison



Robert L. Faison, age 92, of Sylvania, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Ebeid Hospice Center. He was born in Jeannette, PA, November 18, 1926 to Lynwood and Laura (Riordan) Faison. He had been employed in Jeannette, New York City, and Toledo by General Tire, (later named GenCorp) and came to Sylvania from East Brunswick, NJ. In the Toledo headquarters at Textileather, he served in Sales with the Footwear Group and later as Operations Manager for the Plastics International Group, retiring in 1996. A veteran of WWII, he was a member of The Diehn Post of the American Legion.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean (Shrum) Faison and daughter Laurie Faison Dorsey. He is survived by four children: Douglas (Kathy) Faison, Greensboro, NC; Richard (Joan) Faison, Jamestown, OH; Carol (Steven) Pearson, Portland Oregon; and Joyce (Dean) Osenbaugh, Sylvania, Ohio, 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.



There will be no visitation. The Rite of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania, Ohio, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Inurnment to follow later at Brush Creek Cemetery, Manor, PA.



The family will forever be grateful to outstanding nurses and staff of the 6th Floor at Flower Hospital and the incredibly amazing nursing and support staff at the Ebeid Hospice Center. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Ebeid in Robert's honor to support for their remarkable mission of loving care. Online condolences to



www.reebfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019