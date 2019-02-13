Robert "Bob" L Fox



Robert (Bob) Leo Fox, age 77, passed away suddenly after a reoccurrence of a previous illness on Feb 8th, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida.



Bob was born on September 6, 1941 in Toledo, Ohio to parents Henry and Sylvia Fox. He graduated from Waite High School in 1959. Bob was initiated into the Local 85 Boilermakers Union In 1961 and pursued a lifelong, dedicated career as a Boilermaker until his reluctant retirement in 1996 due to health issues.



Bob married the love of his life, Jeanne in 1964. After briefly dating in high school, Bob and Jeanne later reconnected to build a lifelong, devoted, marriage of 54 years. A dedicated family man, he was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Bob was an avid bowler, golfer, gardener, handyman, gourmet cook, and grill master. He loved to cook elaborate meals for his family and he took great pride in his flowers and yard that he kept immaculate. He was also a huge fan of the Cleveland Indians, the Cleveland Browns, OSU Wrestling and OSU football teams.



He was well respected and admired by many for his tenacity, work ethic, and the perfectionism that was evident in everything that he did. Bob always poured his heart and soul into any task or project, whether it be for work or family.



He was a fierce competitor and will always be remembered as a man that never backed down from a challenge. Bob was a fighter even until his last moments on Earth, where he was surrounded by his loving family. His memory will be cherished forever for the wonderful man he was.



Robert is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Jeanne (Tomanicek) Fox of Toledo, Ohio and their children, Elizabeth (Richard) Eggers, of Oregon, Ohio, Robert Leo Jr. (Maria) of Jacksonville, FLA, Billie Jo (Martin) Acuna and his grandchildren; Brandon (Nicole), Anthony (Allison), Jordan, Zachary, Joshua, Ivanna Allison and Nicholas: including great grandchildren; Dominic, Marco, and Sofie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Sylvia Fox, of Toledo, Ohio; and his siblings, Louis, Mary (Hasenfratz), Paul and Daniel Fox. His surviving siblings are Shirley (Glen) Abrams, Alice (Daniel) Zunk, Rita (John) Martis, Richard (Dick), and Marvin (Judy).



Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, Feb 15th, 2019 from 12:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Eggleston Meinert and Pavley Funeral Home located on 440 South Coy Rd. Oregon, Ohio.



There will be a short visitation at St. Ignatius Catholic Church on Feb 16th, 2019 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. located at 212 N. Stadium Rd. Oregon, Ohio, then a Mass of Christian Burial will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m. Followed by a interment at St. Ignatius Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.



All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob Fox's life with a reception to follow located at Bayside Boardwalk located at 2759 Seaman Rd. Oregon, Ohio, immediately afterwards. The family would also like to thank Tidewell Hospice Care for the love and care they showed our Dad.



www.egglestonmeinert.com





Published in The Blade from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019