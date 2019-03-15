Robert L. Gwiner, III



Robert L. Gwiner, III age 65 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. He was born on November 3, 1953 in Toledo to Robert and Arlene (Ripple) Gwiner, Jr. He married Ramona Wood on June 27, 1977 and together they raised two children. He was currently an instructor at Workforce Study at Owens Community College. Bob retired from Toledo Edison as an Instrument Control Tech and as the Fire Brigade Chief, retired from the Rossford Fire Dept. as EMS Captain, and was involved with the Boy Scouts. Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and vacationing in Florida. His greatest joy in his life was spending time with his granddaughter.



Surviving is his loving wife of 41 years, Ramona; daughter, Jennifer (Joe) Fenimore; son, Philip (Katie) Gwiner; granddaughter, Evelyn Gwiner; sisters, Betty Fisher and Mary (Carlos) Vasquez; brother, Mark (Adeliz) Gwiner; aunts, Violet Ferguson, Diane Baker and Leah Evans. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents.



Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, Ohio 43460 on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2 – 8 PM where the Last Alarm will take place at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will take place on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home with Deacon Douglas Bullimore officiating. Interment will be private. Contributions in Bob's memory may be directed to the . To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family please visit



Published in The Blade on Mar. 15, 2019