Bob was a true Gentleman. I’ve known him since the 4th grade at OH. He frequently offered to help those less fortunate than he. He’d built a packaging empire from almost nothing and it paid off handsomely.

Bob would have been a success anywhere he landed. I’m sure God will put his talents to work and he’ll do a great job as he did with everything he did here.

Bob, God bless you and your family.

Paul & Carolyn Reichert

Paul & Carolyn Reichert

Friend