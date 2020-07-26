Robert L. Hinkle
Robert Lawrence "Bob" Hinkle, age 82, of Sylvania, passed away in the early hours of Thursday, July 23 2020, having spent his last days surrounded by family after a short bout with cancer.
Known to everyone as "Hink", Bob was a larger than life personality to everyone he met and in everything he did. It was his personality, caring and quick wit which drew people to want to be with him, and he fed off of that. It didn't matter who you were, he would simply "thank you for being a friend", and you knew he genuinely meant it.
Bob was born to Horace and Erma (Windhorst) Hinkle on June 12, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan. The family settled in Toledo when Bob's father took a job with Advance Glove Company. He attended Ottawa Hills High School before continuing his education at The Ohio State University. While at OSU, Bob was the equipment manager for the football team under Woody Hayes and then assistant coach, Bo Schembechler, who he would later become lifetime friends with despite their difference in allegiance. Bob left OSU 14 hours short of earning his degree in order to take a job with Owens Illinois as a management trainee in their Forest Products Division. It was not long before Bob's entrepreneurial spirit took over and he started his own company. With a $1200 loan from Jim White, Sr. and his wife Nelda, Bob founded Hinkle Manufacturing, Inc. a specialty packaging company that was all about people and creativity. In 1989 Bob was named the Northwest Ohio Entrepreneur of the Year and his organization eventually grew to 17+ individual companies.
After retiring from day to day operations with the companies, Bob founded Stonebridge Investment Partners. With a group of his friends as investors, Stonebridge invested in and revitalized a number of companies. Stonebridge was eventually acquired because of its success.
Bob had a passion for golf and especially the Inverness Club where he was a member for over 50 years. He was an accomplished golfer and a huge supporter of the caddy program. Many former caddies fondly remember carrying his bag as it was always a fun loop with Hink. Bob also volunteered for different events at Inverness and served as Ticket Chairman for the 1973 U.S. Amateur, Ticket and Parking Chairman for the 1979 US Open, Assistant Chairman for the 1983 PGA Championship and Vice Chairman for the 1996 PGA Championship. He was also past president of the Toledo District Golf Association.
Bob served on various corporate and philanthropic boards including AAA of Northwest Ohio, Toledo Mold and Die, and the University of Toledo Foundation. A longtime member of the Young Presidents Organization, he was still actively meeting and traveling with his Forum group.
What Hink enjoyed most of all was spending time with The Love of his Life, Margaret. Together they entertained at their homes in Toledo, Boca Grande, Florida and Leland, Michigan where they could share their favorite places with family and friends.
In retirement, Bob enjoyed woodworking in his barn. He built birdhouses which were cherished by friends and family who received them. Bob and Margaret also enjoyed "Margarita Monday's" with "The Old Farts" and spending as much time as possible with their grandchildren. Most of all, Bob enjoyed cocktail hour at home and looking out over the magnificent gardens Margaret created and cared for.
Surviving are his wife of over 54 years, Margaret Monasmith; sons, Tab (Anne Marie), Scott and Tyler (Ahlennah Belton) Hinkle; grandchildren, Isabelle, Addison and Bobby; his dogs, Bo and Crunchy and many friends too numerous to name.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Hink wished to be remembered with a lively gathering rather than a somber service. A celebration of his life will take place Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Inverness Club from 5-9 PM. The family suggests donations in Hink's memory to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd. Yorktown Heights, NY 10598, Toledo Area Humane Society 827 Illinois Ave., Maumee, Ohio 43537 or the Evans Scholar Foundation 2501 Patriot Blvd. Glenview, Illinois 60026-8022. Arrangements are by the Walker Funeral Home, (419-841-2422) and condolences may be sent to walkerfuneralhomes.com