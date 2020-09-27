Robert L. McDonald
Robert "Bob" L. McDonald 85, of Oregon, Ohio went home to be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. On April 18, 1935 he was born to James and Daisy McDonald in Toledo, Ohio. Bob graduated from Clay High School in 1954, where he remained a long-time member of the athletic booster club. While at Clay, he played basketball, ran track and pole-vaulted. He also played football under Coach Federici and in 1953 led the team as quarterback to an undefeated season to claim the title of the G.N.C. Champions. Following high school, he attended The University of Toledo and joined the United States Army. On June 29, 1956, he married the love of his life, Elaine Eicher. He later became a financial officer and real estate agent. Bob was a former member of the Massillon Ohio Lions Club and Paragon Masonic Lodge #788. Bob coached boy's youth basketball in Oregon, girl's youth softball in Walbridge, women's softball in Toledo, and was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. In his spare time, Bob loved to spend time with his daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He loved to dance with his wife, golf, work out at the YMCA, travel, play with the dog, and meet up with old friends.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 64 years, Elaine; daughters Cindy McDonald and Robbin Huss (Jeff); special friend, Linda Metzker; grandchildren, Christopher Huss (Brooke), Jaime Huss Manack (Matthew), and Kyle Huss (Jessica); along with 5 great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents and brothers James, Richard, and Kenneth. Private services were held at Lake Township Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
