(News story) Robert "Bob" L. McDonald of Oregon, a longtime real estate agent who was an Army veteran, died Sept. 11 at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He was 85.
He died of a heart attack, daughter Cindy McDonald said.
Mr. McDonald retired in 2014 after 41 years in real estate, most recently at the Danberry Co. in East Toledo, where he was a real estate agent for at least 27 years. He previously worked for at least three Toledo-area real estate agencies.
In 1987, Mr. McDonald received the Graduate Realtor Institute designation from the Ohio Association of Realtors for completion of advanced studies in real estate principles, appraisal, and related subjects at the University of Toledo.
"He loved helping people," his daughter said. "He would do whatever he could to help people who normally wouldn't be able to afford a house to buy one. He would help them with financing and with whatever it took. He was also competitive," she said.
Mr. McDonald also coached the Clay Junior High School boys' basketball team in the late 1960s, a girls' summer-league softball team in Walbridge in the early 1970s, and a women's major softball team in Toledo in the mid-to-late 1970s.
He was born April 18, 1935 in Toledo to Daisy and James McDonald.
In 1954, he graduated from Clay High School, where he played football, basketball, ran track, and pole-vaulted.
Later, in the early 1960s, he played semi-pro football at the former Swayne Field in Toledo.
In 1978, he was inducted into the Clay High School Hall of Fame.
Mr. McDonald was proud of having been the Clay High quarterback during the team's winning streak in 1953, his daughter said.
After high school, he attended the University of Toledo on a football scholarship for about half a year and then volunteered to serve in the Army. He served stateside until his honorable medical discharge in 1956.
He then returned to the Toledo-area and later that year married Elaine Eicher. They raised two daughters together.
"He was warm and loving," his daughter said. "He was everything you wanted in a Dad. He was always there for us and he would set us right when we were wrong."
Also in 1956, Mr. McDonald hired on as a CSX Railroad switchman and did that for a time until he went to work for a Toledo men's clothing store as a salesman.
He later was a district manager for a local savings-and-loans company until he became a real estate agent in East Toledo for Melle Real Estate Co. in 1973.
In his free time, Mr. McDonald liked to be with his daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, or with his friends, or play with his pet dog. He also enjoyed dancing, golfing, working out, and traveling.
Mr. McDonald was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in East Toledo. He was also a former member of the Massillon, Ohio, Lions Club and the Paragon Masonic Lodge 788 near Millbury, Ohio.
Mr. McDonald was preceded in death by three brothers.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Elaine McDonald; daughters, Cindy McDonald and Robbin Huss; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services were private. Arrangements were by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to the Alzheimer's Association
