|
|
Robert L. McHaffie Sr.
Robert L. McHaffie Sr., age 83, of Toledo, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Katheryn (Squire) and Sumner McHaffie. He was a boilermaker with Local 85 retiring after 38 years. He married the former Sally Jean Clegg, who preceded him in death May 7, 2010, after 54 years. He was a former Placers Car Club member and Life -Time member of the American Motorcycle Association.
He is survived by his children, Sally (Gary) Gladys, Sandra Eggerstorfer, Robert (Libby), Brian, and Rodney (Donna) McHaffie; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; sons, Jeffrey Dickinson and Johnny McHaffie; sister, Mary Lou Ottie, and brother, Sumner Nash Jr. A special thanks to caregiver, Sheryl.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Friday, December 27, 2019, from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. with the service following at 3:00 P.M.
The family suggests tributes in the form of contributions to Make-A-
Wish.
Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019