Robert L. "Rock" Newton
Robert passed away suddenly at home on January 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Olivia and three children, Terrance and Kyle of Toledo, and Lisa (Atlanta); 25 grandchildren; great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
He retired from B.P. Oil Refinery and served in the U.S. Airforce, honorably discharged.
He was a Christian and a member of Walk The Word Ministry (Timothy Pettaway, Pastor) and previously a member and deacon at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church for a number of years.
Rock was an avid bowler and member of multiple leagues. He also enjoyed golfing.
All services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1430 W. Bancroft St., Family Hour 11:00 am. Funeral Service at noon. Pastor Timothy Pettaway, officiating. Arrangements by The House of Day Funeral Service.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 30, 2020