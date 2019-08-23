Home

Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Northpoint Church of the Nazarene
5825 Suder Ave.
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Northpoint Church of the Nazarene
5825 Suder Ave.
Robert L. Poore Sr.


1949 - 2019
Robert L. Poore Sr. Obituary
Robert L. Poore, Sr.

Robert L. Poore, Sr., passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, in Ebeid Hospice Residence at the age of 69. He was born November 28, 1949, in Toledo to Charles and Margurite (Heath) Poore and graduated from Start High School in 1967. After high school, Robert enlisted and served in the U.S. Air National Guard. He also began his career at the CSX railroad from which he retired.

He loved traveling and was passionate about photography. Robert has a quite extensive collection of photos from his travels.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Poore and son, Lee Michael Poore. Robert is survived by his wife of 21 years, Erma; children, Robert, Jr., Lisa (Ronald) Keel, Laura Poore, Roland Taks, Tammy (Charles) Adcox, Sean (Cindy) Taks and Valerie Taks; sister, Nancy Freeman; brother, Tom (Kathy) Poore; sister-in-law, Marilyn Poore; grandchildren, Eric, Tiffanie, Halie, Rylee, Braden, Kamden, Destiny, Britney, Ronald, Rebecca, Joseph, Megan, Tiffani, Austin, Chyanne, Christopher, Alex, Darin and Skye; many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Family will receive friends at Northpoint Church of the Nazarene, 5825 Suder Ave., Saturday after 11 AM followed by funeral services at 1 PM. Memorial tributes may be made to the family to offset expenses.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 23, 2019
