Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
212 N Stadium Rd
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
212 N Stadium Rd.
Robert L. (Bob) Sweeney


1931 - 2019
Robert L. (Bob) Sweeney Obituary
Robert (Bob) L. Sweeney

Robert (Bob) L. Sweeney, 88, passed away in Oregon, Ohio surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born February 23, 1931 in Toledo, Ohio to Irving and Clara (Schultz) Sweeney. He graduated from Waite High School in 1950. Bob proudly served our country in the United States Navy on the USS Caloosahatchee during the Korean War. Bob married Betty (Grodi) and shared 64 years together. He retired from Jeep in 1991 after 30 years. Bob was a member of the Christ Dunberger American Legion #537 in Oregon, Ohio and Veterans of Foreign Wars #2984 in Northwood, Ohio.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his three children, Bill (Lolly) Sweeney, Debra (Jack) Smith and Carol Witty; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and brother, Tom (Dolores) Sweeney. He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandchild, William Joseph Sweeney and brother, Ray Sweeney.

Friends may be received at the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2 - 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N Stadium Rd. at 11 a.m. on Monday where family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Ignatius.

Special thanks to Kat and Kesha from Ohio Living Hospice.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on July 27, 2019
