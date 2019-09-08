|
|
Robert L. "Werty" Wertenbach
Robert L. "Werty" Wertenbach, 77, of Put-in-Bay, OH passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Edgewood Manor Health Care Center. He was born January 23, 1942 at Put-in-Bay, OH the son of Wilbert and Emma (Kindt) Wertenbach. He married Joan Sheetz on December 9, 1961. Werty retired from Miller Boat Line. He previously served as a police officer for Put-in-Bay, he drove truck for Fox Stone Products, he was an ice fishing guide, worked for Put-in-Bay Township, drove taxi and gill netted.
Surviving are his wife: Joan Wertenbach; daughters, Margaret Snyder of Put-in-Bay, Jo Ann (Tim) Luecke of Marblehead; grandson, Stanley Snyder, Jr.; sister-in-law, Carol Wertenbach of Hubbard, OH; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his brothers, William Wertenbach, John "Lefty" Wertenbach and son-in-law, Stanley Snyder.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at The Cornerstone Room at Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 632 Catawba Ave. Put-in-Bay with graveside services Monday at 1:30pm at Maple Leaf Cemetery, Put-in-Bay. Memorial contributions may be given to The . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home, Port Clinton is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019