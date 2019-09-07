The Blade Obituaries
|
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3141
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
The Cornerstone Room at Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church
632 Catawba Ave.
Put-in-Bay, OH
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Maple Leaf Cemetery
Put-in-Bay, OH
View Map
Robert L. "Werty" Wertenbach


1942 - 2019
Robert L. "Werty" Wertenbach Obituary
Robert L. "Werty" Wertenbach

Robert L. "Werty" Wertenbach, 77, of Put-in-Bay, OH, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Edgewood Manor Health Care Center. He was born January 23, 1942 at Put-in-Bay, OH, the son of Wilbert and Emma (Kindt) Wertenbach. He married Joan Sheetz on December 9, 1961. Werty retired from Miller Boat Line. He previously served as a police officer for Put-in-Bay, he drove truck for Fox Stone Products, he was an ice fishing guide, worked for Put-in-Bay Township, drove taxi and gill netted.

Surviving are his wife, Joan Wertenbach; daughters, Margaret Snider of Put-in-Bay, Jo Ann (Tim) Luecke of Marblehead; grandson, Stanley Snider, Jr.; sister-in-law, Carol Wertenbach of Hubbard, OH; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, William Wertenbach, John "Lefty" Wertenbach and son-in-law, Stanley Snider.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at The Cornerstone Room at Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 632 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay, with graveside services Monday at 1:30pm at Maple Leaf Cemetery, Put-in-Bay. Memorial contributions may be given to The . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home, Port Clinton, is handling the arrangements.

Published in The Blade on Sept. 7, 2019
