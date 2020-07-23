Rev. Dr. Robert "Bob" Larch
"Death had to take (him) sleeping, for if he had been awake, there would have been a fight."
Rev. Dr. Robert R. Larch, age 81, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully May 28, 2020.
Bob was born July 27, 1938, in Athens, Ohio, to Jess and Ada Mae (Campbell) Larch. He held degrees in Journalism, Photography, Business, and Theology. He loved football, having played for the Quantico Marines team as well as under the legendary Woody Hayes at O.S.U. He was proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps.
Bob worked many jobs in the automotive industry, from being the North American FIA driving Champion of 1961 to Director of Fixed Operations for Toledo's own Ballas Buick, among many others. Ordained as a pastor, he worked within the ministry to start and flourish many churches.
Bob loved photography, Toastmasters, billiards, and golf. He liked to meet with his friends at the mall to debate the troubles of the world.
Bob is survived by his wife. Jane M. (Darowski); son, Robert E. Larch; sister, Linda Caputo; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Lois.
Family and friends are invited to Westgate Chapel, 2500 Wilford Dr, Toledo, Ohio, on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. for a celebration of his life, with lunch to follow.
Online condolences may be offered at www.caringcremationservices.com