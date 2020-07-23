1/1
Rev. Dr. Robert "Bob" Larch
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Dr. Robert "Bob" Larch

"Death had to take (him) sleeping, for if he had been awake, there would have been a fight."

Rev. Dr. Robert R. Larch, age 81, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully May 28, 2020.

Bob was born July 27, 1938, in Athens, Ohio, to Jess and Ada Mae (Campbell) Larch. He held degrees in Journalism, Photography, Business, and Theology. He loved football, having played for the Quantico Marines team as well as under the legendary Woody Hayes at O.S.U. He was proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps.

Bob worked many jobs in the automotive industry, from being the North American FIA driving Champion of 1961 to Director of Fixed Operations for Toledo's own Ballas Buick, among many others. Ordained as a pastor, he worked within the ministry to start and flourish many churches.

Bob loved photography, Toastmasters, billiards, and golf. He liked to meet with his friends at the mall to debate the troubles of the world.

Bob is survived by his wife. Jane M. (Darowski); son, Robert E. Larch; sister, Linda Caputo; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Lois.

Family and friends are invited to Westgate Chapel, 2500 Wilford Dr, Toledo, Ohio, on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. for a celebration of his life, with lunch to follow.

Online condolences may be offered at www.caringcremationservices.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Westgate Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Caring Cremation Services
1511 West Central Avenue
Toledo, OH 43528
419-377-0359
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Caring Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved