Robert Lee MohrRobert Lee Mohr, age 89, was called home to our Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. In true Bob fashion, he wanted to write his obituary. I became a cement mason in 1953, was a concrete contractor for 25 years, retiring in 1993, and a member of Local Cement Masons 886. I was a volunteer firefighter at Sylvania Station 1, Board Member at Olander Park, and served on the Civil Service Commission. I was a US Air Force Veteran. My fondest memories are those of my hunting trips to Saskatchewan and South Dakota and fishing trips to northern Ontario. I was a lifetime parishioner of Saint Joseph Church in Sylvania. Now that we have shared his thoughts, it is our turn to fill in the details. Bob was born in Sylvania in the family's home on February 4, 1931. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Catherine Mohr (Grupa). Bob attended Guardian Angel School in Sylvania and graduated from Burnham High School in 1948. After graduation, Bob joined the US Air Force serving two years in the Korean Conflict as Staff Sergeant maintaining B-29's in Okinawa and was honorably discharged in 1952.Upon returning home, Bob married his love Marilyn "Joyce" Mohr (DeVriendt) on September 5, 1953, at Saint Joseph Church. They made Sylvania home, raising their four children. Bob and Joyce were married for 57 years until Joyce's passing in 2010. Bob started his own business RL Mohr Concrete Contractor which operated in the Sylvania/Toledo area. Bob was involved in several organizations throughout his life the Amateur Trapshooting Association, Sylvania Moose Lodge, Equalization Commission, and Knights of Columbus. As busy as he was, he always managed to find time to enjoy life. As a couple, Bob and Joyce could be found in sunny destinations where they would bask in the sun, dance, and visit a casino or two with their fanny packs in tow. Grandpa will be fondly remembered for his goofy faces, secret handshakes, infectious smile, and overwhelming love and devotion to his family. We will miss hearing his famous one-liners "I've told you more than I already know" and when you asked him how he was doing, he would reply, "Can't complain. Nobody listens anyway." There to greet him in heaven his loving wife, Joyce. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Debbie (Dan) Falcone, James Mohr, Linda (Michael) Nidek, Robin (Jay) Reynolds; grandchildren, Lisa Falcone, Mark (Elissa) Falcone, Chase (Juanita) Mohr, JoAnna (Aaron) Sorosiak, Chris, Jeff, and Brian Brand, Dana (Tim) Grahf, Sara (Tom) Glick, Jeremy Reynolds; and 7.9* great-grandchildren *one due in two weeks; sister, Geraldine (Richard) Williams; nieces, nephews and countless friends.Respecting dad's wishes and keeping the community safe, visitation and church service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or Children's Tumor Foundation, 120 Wall Street 16th floor, New York, New York 10005-3904. Online condolences to