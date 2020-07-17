Robert Lee Prats
1936 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Lee Prats, age 83, of Morenci, Michigan, passed away on July 11, 2020, at Country Living of Hillsdale.
He was born December 6, 1936 in Akron, Ohio to the late Vincent and Grace Prats. He and his wife, Ethel, made their home in Toledo, Ohio for over 45 years.
Bob was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He retired from Roadway Express in Toledo, Ohio after 30 years of service. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Local 20. He loved football, especially Ohio State and Whitmer High School. For many years he worked the chains for Whitmer's home games and was a big supporter of all Whitmer athletics. After retirement, he enjoyed volunteering at Bedford Hills Golf Course. He was an avid golfer, who made three hole-in-ones in his lifetime. Bob was a very charismatic guy and made friends wherever he went. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving are his children, Kenneth Lee Prats (Anita) and Robert Lee Prats; sister, Grace Gillings; grandchildren, Evan (Kelly) Rokicki, Stephanie (Trevor) Dominique, Kaycee (Brandon) Keezer and Gretchen Prats and great grandchildren, Lauryn, Adia, Denver, Virginia, Tarryn and Rose.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel; a daughter, Pamela; brother, Vincent; twin brother, Ralph and a sister, Delores.
A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in Bob's memory.