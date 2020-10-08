1/1
Robert Lee Schwirzinski
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lee Schwirzinski

08/17/1948 - 10/05/2020

Robert peacefully passed away at Ebeid Hospice Residence on October 5, 2020. Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon; daughter, Roxanne; grandchildren, Jonathyn, Brandon and Victoria Morse; grandchildren and precious great granddaughter, Leya-Love Morse; brothers, Carl, Tom and Michael; sister, Nancy Varwig; and grandcat, Pumpkin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Sr. and Ann Marie; brother, Anthony Jr.; sisters, Susan Powers and Linda Yeary. A Lot of family members and special friends, Tink and Nancy, Pete, Phil and Pat & Tom.

We would like to thank Promedica Hospice for their special care of Robert. In leiu of flowers, please consider donations to Promedica Hospice 5855 Monroe St. FL1 Sylvania, OH 43560-9901.

Friends and Family are welcome for limited visitation (masks must be worn, 40 in funeral home at a time, and social distancing will be observed inside facilities) at the Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Friday after 3 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 7 p.m.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
03:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved