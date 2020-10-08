Robert Lee Schwirzinski08/17/1948 - 10/05/2020Robert peacefully passed away at Ebeid Hospice Residence on October 5, 2020. Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon; daughter, Roxanne; grandchildren, Jonathyn, Brandon and Victoria Morse; grandchildren and precious great granddaughter, Leya-Love Morse; brothers, Carl, Tom and Michael; sister, Nancy Varwig; and grandcat, Pumpkin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Sr. and Ann Marie; brother, Anthony Jr.; sisters, Susan Powers and Linda Yeary. A Lot of family members and special friends, Tink and Nancy, Pete, Phil and Pat & Tom.We would like to thank Promedica Hospice for their special care of Robert. In leiu of flowers, please consider donations to Promedica Hospice 5855 Monroe St. FL1 Sylvania, OH 43560-9901.Friends and Family are welcome for limited visitation (masks must be worn, 40 in funeral home at a time, and social distancing will be observed inside facilities) at the Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Friday after 3 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 7 p.m.