Robert Lee Scott
1948 - 2020
Robert Lee Scott, Jr. Robert Lee Scott, Jr., age 72, passed away on April 22, 2020 at Bay Park Community Hospital. Robert was born February 22, 1948 in Sandusky, OH to Robert, Sr. and Barbara Scott. He graduated from Margaretta High School and Firelands Community College where he received a degree in Humanities. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard for 32 years, retiring as a Major. Robert also worked Ford Motors for 38 years. He enjoyed fishing and socializing and was an avid pool player. He was a member of Mecca Temple #43 and Elks Lodge #129. Robert is survived by his wife, Gwen Boyd-Scott; daughter, Tanika M. Boyd; sons, Maurice (Keisha) Boyd and Robert L. Scott, III; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 6 brothers; 4 sisters; a host of nieces and nephews, relatives and friends; and special mother-in-law, Lola Boyd. To share condolences or a fond memory with his family, visit Robert's page at walkerfuneralhomes.com, where private services and military rites can be viewed via live stream at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 2, 2020.

