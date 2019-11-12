|
|
Robert "Bob" Lee Wilhoyte
Robert "Bob" Lee Wilhoyte, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Glendale Senior Living in Toledo, OH. He was born on June 12, 1925 in Prospect, KY to Robert Lee Wilhoyte, Sr., and Rebecca Thomas Wilhoyte. Bob left high school to join the U.S. Coastguard and was stationed in both New York City, NY and San Francisco, CA. He served in the Coastguard from 1943-1945 and returned home to Prospect where he attended the University of Louisville and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics. He married Rebecca J. Walters on June 25, 1953, and they raised three sons and enjoyed 50 loving years together until Rebecca's death in 2003. In 1956, Bob enrolled in graduate school at Indiana University where he earned a PhD in Philosophy specializing in Education. In 1965, he moved his family to Toledo where he had a distinguished 30-year career as Professor in the College of Education and Allied Professions at the University of Toledo.
He had a life-long passion for self-improvement and learning to support what he referred to as "cognitive growth." He drew distinction between learning concepts and mastering skills through repetition. He would often say, "You educate people and you train dogs", and this fundamental idea drove much of his teaching philosophy throughout his professional life.
He also had a passion for old cars that stemmed from his love of the 1940s and from his frugal and self-reliant nature. He would go on to amass a large collection of cars and trucks that numbered 45 at its peak, filling a barn and surrounding his family home. He would often exclaim that saving these cars from the junkyards and his attempt to hide yet another purchase from his wife saying to them, "For God's sake! Don't tell your Mother I bought another car!"
He was a loving Father who taught by example the value of hard work, education, and delayed gratification. While his life has come to an end, his legacy lives on through his three surviving sons, Bertrand, Walter (wife Denice), and Michael (wife Karen), and his four grandchildren, Karisa, Michelle, Christine, and Ryan.
Per the family wishes, the services will be private. Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
