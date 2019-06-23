Robert Leroy Perkins Jr.



Robert Leroy Perkins Jr., 65 of Toledo, OH., passed away June 19, 2019 at The Medical College of Ohio with the love of his life by his side. Born August 13, 1953 to Robert and Dorthy (Pethe) Perkins of Swanton, Ohio he attended St. Richards parochial grade school and Swanton High School.



After obtaining his real-estate license Bob worked with his best friend and brother Richard Perkins at Perkins Realty. He went on to work for Cavalier, Sulphur Springs, and Key Realty Companies. A respected realtor for nearly 40 years, he took tremendous pride in his profession.



Bob's passion for life was evident in all that he did. Foremost a family man, he spent countless hours with his children coaching sports and leading scouts. He also loved participating in the lives of his extended family and friends. An avid golfer, the hours he spent with his friends on the golf course brought him great joy. Bob appreciated music, cars, motorcycles, and taking part in Cleland's shooting league for many years.



Bob was preceded in death by his father Robert Leroy Perkins. He is survived by his wife Nancy Lee (Brehm); two children Robert Leland Perkins and Dr. Dayna Allison Perkins; mother Dorthy Catherine (Pethe); step father Howard F. Kurth; brother Richard Lee Perkins and sisters Catherine Sue Yeager, Barbra Jean Kurth, and Judy Lynn Graeff.



In lieu of a ceremony, in honor of Bob's wishes, please join his family in celebrating a life well lived Sunday, August 11th, 2019 2-5pm at Stone Oak Country Club.



Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 24, 2019