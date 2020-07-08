Robert "Bobby" Lockett



Robert "Bobby" Lockett, age 81, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Advanced Health Care Center in Toledo, Ohio. He was born December 22, 1938, in Toledo to Patrick and Rosalee Lockett. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marilyn Louise Lockett; his daughter, D'Lana Lockett; brothers, Francis "June" Lockett, James "Brother" Lockett, Morris Lockett; sisters, Marie Lockett, Willa McNair, Beulah Reed, Thelma Wilson, and Jean Cantrell.



He leaves to mourn his loss, and cherish his memory, son, Robert "Skeebo" Lockett Jr.; grandson, Robert Lockett III; granddaughter, Lindsey Lockett; great grandson, Kaine Lockett; brother, Patrick Lockett; sister, Nancy Glover; many nephews, great nephews, nieces, great nieces, and a multitude of cousins and life-long friends.



Bobby was a graduate of Libbey High School. He loved sports and played football and basketball for the Cowboys. He established, and was owner, and manager of Bobby Lockett School of Dance. His dancers were invited to perform at many venues throughout the City of Toledo. 1969 he was appointed a position as Coordinator for Toledo's 1st Police Aide Class sponsored by the government through E.O.P.A. which proved to be a success for the city of Toledo. He was employed by the State of Ohio as an Investigator for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, retiring in 2000.



He never tired of being inventive and busy. He was his families BBQ guy, and from that experience he became one of Toledo's well known BBQ venders, known as "Mr. Bob's Que-the Sauce is Boss" catering many events throughout the city and neighboring communities in Lucas County.



Funeral Service is Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 3:00 pm, preceded by Wake at 2:00 pm at The House of Day. Burial at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery, Monday, July 13, 2020.





