(News story) Robert Lockett, whose school of dance honed Toledoans' talents and whose barbecue business years later nourished attendees of community events, died July 3 at Advanced Health Care Center. He was 81.
Mr. Lockett, best known as Bobby, had pneumonia and developed organ failure, his son Robert, Jr., said.
His businesses were largely sidelines - the Bobby Lockett School of Dance, from the mid-1960s into the 1970s, and his post-retirement Mr. Bob's Q (with the slogan, "the sauce is the boss"), from 2000 until about two years ago.
"He stayed busy. He was always looking for another avenue to walk in," said his sister, Nancy Glover, who worked with him in the barbecue business "He was a joker. He'd make you laugh. And he was a dynamic worker. He went all out for whatever he was involved in. He wanted the barbecue and the side dishes to be perfect."
The secret sauce, his son said, "was tangy and sweet and addictive."
Mr. Lockett retired from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
"His job was as a field investigator," his son said. He looked into drivers who shouldn't be on the road, because their licenses were suspended or revoked.
"If your license was bad, he would knock at your door with his badge, and you would have to give your license up," his son said.
His manner was no nonsense and patient.
"He could deal with pretty much any type of person," his son said.
In the 1960s, Mr. Lockett was a field representative for the Neighborhood Improvement Foundation of Toledo Inc. under the cleanup group's founder, Wayne Snow. He later coordinated the first class of police aides - women hired through a grant to monitor city parking meters.
Mr. Lockett, though not a dancer himself, "got it in his heart to open a dancing school," his sister said.
The school drew students in tap, jazz, ballet from childhood upward. His late daughter, D'Lana, and his son started at age 5. He hired those trained in dance to teach, including future brother-in-law Jerry Reed, Jr., a tap dancer who'd performed around the country with masters of the form.
Dancers from the school performed in Detroit and Chicago, his son said. The school's T-Town Soul Revue toured Air Force bases. The school sponsored a musical variety program at Macomber Vocational High School.
"He kept people happy," his son said. "It was a big thing to keep kids off the street - the discipline of it, to listen and learn."
Years later he opened his central Toledo yard each evening for neighborhood children to play basketball.
"He monitored them and oversaw their action, and if anybody didn't behave, they were out," his sister said. "He'd never prevent any of the kids from coming back. They learned he had a compassionate heart, and a heart of empathy."
He learned well from a mentor, Emory Leverette, the legendary Gunckel School principal. "Mr. Leverette was tough. My brother was tough," his sister said.
He was born Dec. 22, 1938, to Rosalee and Patrick Lockett. He attended Gunckel and was a graduate of Libbey High School, where he played football and basketball.
His wife, Marilyn Louise Lockett, died June 2, 2017. Their daughter, D'Lana Yvette Lockett, died Jan. 12, 2006.
Surviving are his son, Robert "Skeebo" Lockett, Jr.; brother, Patrick Lockett; sister, Nancy Glover; two grandchildren, and a great-grandson.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Corinth Baptist Church on Putnam Street near Batavia Street, preceded by a wake after 2 p.m. Arrangements are by the House of Day Funeral Service.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
