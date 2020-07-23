1/1
Robert Louis Flint Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Louis Flint Jr.

Robert Louis Flint Jr., age 74, of Toledo, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. He was born March 27, 1946, in Toledo, OH, to Robert and Delores (Bialy) L. Flint Sr. A member of Teamsters Union Local 299, he was employed as a truck driver for Dohrn Truck Lines for 15 years, and Yellow Freight Systems in Detroit, MI, since 1985. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and member of the American Legion National Post 0888. Robert was assistant coach of the Point Place soccer team with Ray Jeffers. An avid Detroit Tigers fan, he enjoyed collecting team autographs and baseball cards over the years. He also loved the outdoors, especially fishing, and nature hikes at Crane Creek, Pearson Park, and Providence Park. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Kathleen Flint. Survivors include his wife, Linda (Droll) Flint; daughter, Karen Renee (Gary) Kurtz; son, Robert L. "Trey" Flint III; and brothers, John (Gina), Michael, Ben (Marlene), and Tom Flint.

Funeral services for Robert will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved