Robert Louis Flint Jr.Robert Louis Flint Jr., age 74, of Toledo, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. He was born March 27, 1946, in Toledo, OH, to Robert and Delores (Bialy) L. Flint Sr. A member of Teamsters Union Local 299, he was employed as a truck driver for Dohrn Truck Lines for 15 years, and Yellow Freight Systems in Detroit, MI, since 1985. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and member of the American Legion National Post 0888. Robert was assistant coach of the Point Place soccer team with Ray Jeffers. An avid Detroit Tigers fan, he enjoyed collecting team autographs and baseball cards over the years. He also loved the outdoors, especially fishing, and nature hikes at Crane Creek, Pearson Park, and Providence Park. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church.Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Kathleen Flint. Survivors include his wife, Linda (Droll) Flint; daughter, Karen Renee (Gary) Kurtz; son, Robert L. "Trey" Flint III; and brothers, John (Gina), Michael, Ben (Marlene), and Tom Flint.Funeral services for Robert will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences can be shared at