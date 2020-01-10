Home

Robert Lynn Robinson


1933 - 2020
Robert Lynn Robinson, 86, of Fruitland Park Florida passed away December 19, 2019. He was born October 7, 1933 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Walter F. And Denotha Vivian Welson Robinson.

Mr. Robinson was a tool and die machinist with Dura Corp. and Rexam where he held several patents until his retirement. He was also active in the unions during those years. In retirement, he enjoyed golf and boating and moved to Florida in 2004 from Whitehouse, Ohio.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, GleeAnn of Fruitland Park, Florida; two children, Craig and Dawn Robinson of Auburn, Georgia and Stacia and Robert Phillips of Waterville, Ohio; 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Brent Robinson on October 9, 2018.

Services for Mr. Robinson will be held at a later date in Ohio. Online condolences may be left at beyersfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Blade on Jan. 10, 2020
