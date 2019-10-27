|
|
Robert M. Gehring
Robert M. Gehring went with the Lord unexpectedly on October 19, 2019 at the age of 76. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Robert was also a graduate of the University of Toledo. He worked at Sears Hardware as a manager for over 10 years where he retired from. Robert enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and mostly being with his family.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Kathy; son, Robert D. (Debra); step-son, James Cadaret; daughter-in-law, Lori Gehring; grandchildren, Robert, Preston, Jack, Brent, Brian and Lauren; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert D. Gehring; mother, Ruth Schnell; and beloved son, Brian "Pig" Gehring.
To the many friends that knew him as the man who stood at the end of the bar at Hamways (where he met his wife Kathy) and The Seafood; Please give him a final toast to celebrate his life and to cherish fond memories with him.
As respect for Bob's wishes, He wanted his services to remain private. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Disabled Vets of America, the NRA or a .
To leave a special message for Bob's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019