Robert M. Glad, M.D.
Robert M. Glad, M.D., passed from this life October 27, 2019. He was born in Nemacolin, PA to Matt and Mary Glad (Kaifus) on September 4, 1937. Bob earned his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in 1963. He married Bernie Timbrell that same year in Philadelphia. Bob served in the US Army Medical Corp from 1965–1968. After living in Germany, the couple with small children moved to Toledo, Ohio to stay. Bob practiced medicine at Maumee Valley Hospital and then for decades at Toledo Hospital. His Internal Medicine and gastroenterology private practice was West Central Medical Group. When he retired, he said it was the personal relationships that he had developed with his patients over a lifetime that he would miss the most. After his "retirement", he worked for Promedica. He was recognized for 45 years of service in 2010.
He truly enjoyed photography, gardening, Pittsburgh Steelers, and family. He is survived by Bernie Glad (Timbrell), his wife of 56 years; children, Mary Ellen Glad Monaco and Stephen Glad of Toledo; grandchildren, Emily, Robert and Daniel Monaco; as well as other close family and friends. Please know you are loved. Friends were family and he was appreciative.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Leonard and Matt Jr.; and his sister, Mayme Glad. His generosity, kindness and loving heart lives on in those who remain. We are blessed to have him as husband, father, uncle and friend. Although he primarily attended St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Toledo, he also considered himself part of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green. During his years in the Knights of Columbus, he was proud to serve with them.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Wednesday October 30 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. where a Scripture service will be recited at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 31 at St. Joan of Arc Church, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com
