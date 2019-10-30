|
(News story) Dr. Robert M. Glad, who treated patients for decades in West Toledo and then became a patient advocate, arguing for insurance coverage of medical treatment, died Sunday in Kingston Residence of Perrsyburg. He was 82.
He'd been ill a short time, his daughter, Mary Ellen Glad Monaco, said.
Dr. Glad, of South Toledo, renewed his medical license last December. He stopped seeing patients in the mid-1990s at West Central Medical Group, where he was a longtime partner, and had a medical role with ProMedica until about 2010.
"He never considered himself completely retired," his daughter said. "It was important for him to keep physically active and to keep learning."
Dr. Glad, a coal miner's son from southwest Pennsylvania, came to Toledo and the former Maumee Valley Hospital in 1964 intent on becoming a surgeon. He was drafted and served in the Army Medical Corps from 1965-68, stationed in Germany. The surgeon who was to train him died while he was away, so Dr. Glad had his residency at Maumee Valley in internal medicine. He later added gastroenterology as a specialty.
Multiple generations in some families came to him for care when he was with West Central Medical Group. His departure "was a family emotional time for him," his daughter said. "He was heartbroken in leaving the daily contact of patients who had been patients for decades. He knew whole families, and the people who worked for him worked for him a long time."
His role afterward at ProMedica included convincing insurance companies that care, treatment, and procedures were medically necessary for a particular patient.
"He really enjoyed that job," his daughter said. "After having seen patients struggle to pay for care, now he could come in as a medical utilization officer and get coverage that was necessary."
He was born Sept. 4, 1937, in Nemacolin, Pa., to Mary and Matt Glad and went to high school in Carmichaels, Pa., where he was a pitcher on the baseball team. His older sister was a nurse and a family friend whom he admired was a doctor.
"He thought perhaps he could do that," his daughter said. He applied and reapplied to medical schools, meanwhile working and saving to pay for tuition. He was a 1963 graduate of what was then Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia.
He was a skilled portrait photographer, although he won an award for a photo of Swan Creek in winter. He kept a basement darkroom for years. His backyard garden seemed to expand by the year and, after work while still in suit and tie, he inspected his tomato plants.
He was a dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers fan, subscribing to cable and satellite services in order to catch every game. He took his son, Steve, then age 14, to Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh for the middle three games of the 1979 Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles World Series.
His son has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. Dr. Glad carried the boy to their seats in deep center field, five rows from the top of the stadium.
"Our motto was we'd rather be 500 feet away from the games than 500 miles," his son said. "That's one of the greatest memories I have of my dad. We were two kids in a candy store."
In the early 1990s, Dr. Glad pitched in the Pirates' fantasy camp.
Dr. Glad attend St. Joan of Arc Church in Toledo. When his daughter lived in Bowling Green, he attended St. Aloysius Church and was active in the Knights of Columbus.
Surviving are his wife, the former Bernie Timbrell, whom he married in June, 1963; daughter, Mary Ellen Glad Monaco; son, Stephen Glad, and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Coyle Funeral Home, with a Scripture service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Joan of Arc Church.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 30, 2019