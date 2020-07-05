1/
Robert M. Louy
1927 - 2020
Robert M. Louy

Robert M. Louy, age 92, of Toledo, died July 1, 2020 at his home. He was born December 8, 1927 in Toledo to the late Henry and Mabel Louy, the youngest of eleven children. Robert served in the United States Army and went on to a 43-year career as a tool and die maker with Doehler-Jarvis.

Robert enjoyed working in his yard and vegetable garden; rabbit, pheasant and deer hunting; and having chili dogs from the many local hot dog establishments. He also loved eagles and had an extensive collection of eagle keepsakes. Robert will be remembered for his kind, gentle and thoughtful nature and for his strong, fatherly presence.

Surviving are his children, Sandra (James) Potter, Joyce (John) Weber, Robert (Cindy) Louy, Jr., Donna (Jerry) Hall and Jean (Mike) Lusher; eleven grandchildren; twenty eight great grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by step mother, Helen; all of his siblings; and a great grandson, Kurt Kohn.

Family and friends are invited to visit in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1:30 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Cooper will preside with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
11:00 - 01:30 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
6
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
