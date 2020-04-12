The Blade Obituaries
|
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert M. Moffatt


1945 - 2020
Robert M. Moffatt Obituary
Robert M. Moffatt

Robert Michael Moffatt, age 74, passed away April 7, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born April 17, 1945 in Colorado Springs, Colorado; to the late Marion M. and Marion E. (Munn) Wolfe. Bob was a member of the first graduating class of Toledo Bowsher High School in 1963. After high school he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving on the USS Saratoga (CVA-60) from 1963 until 1967, reaching the rank of EM2. On January 12, 1968, he married the love of his life, Pamela D. (Hardy) Moffatt, in Jacksonville, Florida. For 30 years, Bob worked as an Electrician for Johns Manville in Waterville, retiring in 2014.

Bob found great enjoyment in woodworking, riding his motorcycle on numerous trips with his cousin Galen, and bow hunting. His love for bow hunting led him to join the archery leagues at Adams Conservation Club and Mudjaw Bowmen. He will be remembered as a good father and a loyal friend.

Bob is lovingly survived by his wife, Pamela D. (Hardy) Moffatt; children, Robert W. Moffatt and Melissa D. Hawks; grandson, Logan Hawks; and sister, Linda Camp (John).

Due to the current restrictions surrounding the worldwide pandemic, Bob will be privately laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
