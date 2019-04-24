|
Robert M. Powell
Robert M. Powell Jr. 76, departed this life Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Son to the late Robert Powell Sr. and Ella Mae (Harris) Powell and brother to the late Adlene Lawshe. Robert graduated from Macomber High School, was an honorably discharged US Army Veteran, and retiree of Toledo Edison.
Robert is survived by his wife Brenda McGhee Powell of 38 years, daughters Erica and Ilene Powell, siblings Doris (Dennis) Galloway, Minnie Powell, Rosetta Powell, Calvin (Maria) Powell, Alton (Shirley) Powell, Cheryl (Phillip) Gardner, and a host of beloved relatives and life long friends.
Visitation will be Thursday 4-7:00 p.m. Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, family hour Friday 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral services 11:00 a.m. Phillips Temple CME Church 565 Palmwood Avenue, Rev. Amariah McIntosh officiant, entombment Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 24, 2019