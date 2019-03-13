Robert M. Rader



Robert M. Rader, 68, of Wyomissing, passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2019.



He was the loving husband of Laura (Wolff) Rader. They met at the University of Toledo and celebrated 43 years of marriage.



Born and raised in Carteret, NJ, Bob was a son of the late Irving and Anne (Barry) Rader.



He was a 1968 graduate of Carteret High School and a 1973 graduate of University of Toledo earning his degree in Political Science. Bob went on to a long and successful sales career in the battery industry for companies including Prestolite, General Battery, and most recently, EnerSys, where he retired in 2018. For ten years, he managed his own company that imported battery manufacturing equipment from Europe.



Bob was an avid runner, completing the New York City Marathon in 2002. An ardent supporter of his community, he spearheaded the creation of the Sean Flannery Memorial Project to honor a fallen hero and dear family friend. He also volunteered for the Greater Berks Food Bank. Always involved in his children's lives, Bob coached and supported every sport his sons ever played. Bob traveled extensively, both for business and pleasure, visiting more than 70 countries and 48 states.



Above all else, Bob was a wonderful husband and father, and the best PopPop in the world. In addition to Laura, he is survived by three sons: Andrew (Julie), Philadelphia; Matthew (CJ) Washington, DC and Stephen (Brittany), Hyattsville, MD. He is also survived by two brothers, Mark, Carteret, NJ and David (Tammy), Berkeley Heights, NJ. His four grandchildren James, Stella, Cate and Mason were the light of his life.



A Celebration of Bob's life will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. Friends may call Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the Greater Berks Food Bank, 117 Morgan Drive, Sinking Spring, PA 19608 or the Sean Flannery Scholarship Fund, payable to Wyomissing Education Foundation, 630 Evans Ave., Wyomissing, PA 19610. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade on Mar. 13, 2019