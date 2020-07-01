(News story) Robert M. Shern, 87, who became a small business co-owner, with the Pretzel Stop in Franklin Park Mall and the World Tea Co. in Sylvania, after a satisfying three-decade career at Owens Corning, died June 20 in his Springfield Township home.
He had prostate cancer, his son, Scott, said.
Mr. Shern closed the tea shop after the 2008 death of his wife, Dorothy, who was his business partner there and at the Pretzel Stop. The couple got the idea while visiting Paris, they told The Blade in 2004. They stopped in a tea store and were intrigued.
World Tea Co. got its start as a kiosk at Franklin Park before moving to a storefront in the Promenade Shops on Monroe Street in the early 2000s. The store sold black, green, and white loose tea and accessories for tea brewing, but also chocolates and jams.
He became a certified specialty tea expert and gave talks at such locales as Wildwood Preserve Metropark.
"He truly enjoyed Owens Corning and the corporate world. He may have regretted not being in the independent small business world sooner in life," his son said.
Mr. Shern embraced the public contact.
"He enjoyed when someone would come in and not know, and my dad was always willing to engage in a conversation," his son said.
The first business venture followed his retirement in the early 1990s from OC. He learned of the high demand for soft pretzels like those found in his wife's native Philadelphia, and with his wife figured out a recipe. They presented a sample to the Rouse Co., the mall's owner, and started in a kiosk in the hall outside Hudson's.
A shop and a lease followed, and the Pretzel Stop was a mall fixture until 2006.
"He'd be right at the counter. You couldn't miss him," his son said. He also formerly owned Fiesta Cantina in the mall.
He was born Nov. 23, 1932, in New Richmond, Wis., to Ramona and Ervin Shern. He was a graduate of New Richmond High School, where he played football. An Army veteran, he was a radio operator stationed in Japan. At the University of Wisconsin, he played the saxophone and clarinet in the marching band his first year and then with jazz groups hired for fraternity events.
He received a bachelor's degree in business and was contemplating a graduate degree and becoming a history professor. At a friend's suggestion, he took an internship with Armstrong Cork in Toledo.
He was transferred to Baltimore, and went to work for what was then Owens-Corning Fiberglas. He sold the firm's insulation and became eastern regional manager. He arrived in Toledo to work in the firm's new Fiberglas Tower headquarters. He became a manager in residential insulation and other product lines.
"He worked with Richard Trumbull, the firm's vice president, William Boeschenstein, the president and chief executive and "was proud of the relationships he had there," his son said.
He and the former Dorothy Sullivan married in January, 1968. She died April 10, 2008. Their daughter, Jennifer Shern, died in January, 2019.
Surviving are his son, Scott Shern, and three grandchildren.
Graveside services will be private. Arrangements are by Walker Funeral Home. The family suggests tributes to Heartland Hospice, Perrysburg.
Published in The Blade on Jul. 1, 2020.